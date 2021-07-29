Russian envoy expects Ukrainian military to abandon provocations in Donbass

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Moscow expects that Ukraine’s new military brass will abandon provocations in Donbass, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council on Thursday. His address was published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has recently sacked Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak due to ‘the lack of synergy between the Defense Ministry and the armed forces.’ We expect that the new Ukrainian military brass will abandon its reckless schemes and provocations in Donbass and will strictly abide by Kiev’s obligations as far as efforts to resolve the situation are concerned," he noted.

On July 27, Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Khomchak from his position as Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, appointing him as first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council. Valery Zaluzhny took the helm of the country’s armed forces.