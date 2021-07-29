Situation in Afghanistan unlikely to trigger surge in drug trafficking, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 29./TASS/. Levels of drug trafficking from Afghanistan should not be linked to the political situation in the country, Russian Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told an online briefing on Thursday.

"The flow and volume of opiates coming from Afghanistan depend on the situation on the black market of drugs, controlled by international criminals, and the uncontrolled flow of too many drugs is hardly in the interests of these criminal groups," said Kabulov, who is also Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department.

The current level of drug trafficking does not depend on political moods in the country, he noted.

Clashes between the Afghan government troops and the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) intensified after US President Joe Biden announced a decision on April 14 to wrap up the operation in Afghanistan that had been the longest overseas military campaign in US history.

As of July 13, the United States pulled out more than 95% of its troops from Afghanistan. Afghan officials have repeatedly stated that the Taliban is intensifying its offensive in the country.