Moldova’s Pro-EU party announces formation of parliamentary majority

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. The Action and Solidarity Party that supports Moldova’s President Maia Sandu announced on Thursday that a ruling majority in parliament had been formed.

"A declaration on creating an absolute parliamentary majority was approved at the faction's meeting," lawmaker Sergei Litvinenko said at the venue, adding that the party had secured 63 out of 101 seats in parliament during the elections. The faction will be headed by Mikhail Popsoi.

The factions that have formed the opposition Bloc of Communists and Socialists (32 seats) led by former speaker Zinaida Greceanii and the Sor party (6 seats) headed by its leader Ilan Sor will be in opposition to them.

Moldova’s snap parliamentary elections were held on July 11. The Action and Solidarity Party secured 63 out of 101 seats in parliament, which has enabled Sandu’s party to form the government and pass any laws, with the exception of constitutional amendments.