Putin sends condolences to Indian leadership over tragic floods

MOSCOW, July 28. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragic aftermath of the floods in the country’s western states, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin website on Wednesday.

"Dear Mr. President, Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please, accept our deep condolences in the wake of tragic floods in the western states of India. Russians share the grief of those who have lost their loved ones in this savage act of nature and hope for a speedy recovery of all the injured," Putin stated.

The monsoon season has begun in India. Floods and incidents involving heavy rains are reported all over the country. More than 190 people were killed by rainstorms in the western state of Maharashtra last week.