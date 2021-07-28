Baku urges Yerevan to embark on negotiations to delimit state border

BAKU, July 28. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has held Yerevan responsible for the tensions on the state border with Armenia, urging the opposite side to begin talks on the delimitation of the state border.

"We emphasize that the military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravating the situation by committing another provocation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border," Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry’s statement made public on Wednesday specified.

The agency urged the Armenian side "to accept the new realities in the region, to end military provocations and to start negotiations on the delimitation of the state borders of the two states."

"Azerbaijan reserves the right to protect its territorial integrity within its international borders, and a decisive response will be given to any steps taken against our territorial integrity," the statement read.

Earlier on Wednesday, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported shelling by Armenia of Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar district with two Azerbaijani servicemen wounded.

The situation at the border has been tense since May 12. Back then, the Armenian Defense Ministry announced that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had attempted to carry out "certain operations" in the Syunik Province in a bid to "redefine the border." Both parties have been reporting sporadic incidents ever since then.