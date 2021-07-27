US plans to announce new sanctions against Belarus over next few weeks, says source

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. The US will continue working on new sanctions against Belarus, and it plans to announce them over the next few weeks, a source familiar with the details of Belarusian opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s visit to Washington informed TASS on Tuesday.

"There were no promises given to her, no deadlines, because the US is working on sanctions regardless of her visit," the source said, adding that new sanctions are likely to be announced over the next few weeks.

The source did not specify whether the upcoming sanctions would be sectoral. "Tikhanovskaya asked for them, but the US will determine by itself which sanctions to introduce," the source added.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said during the meeting with the Belarusian community in New York that she had asked to expand sanctions against Minsk during the meetings in Washington last week, however, she was given no promises.

Tikhanovskaya has been in the US since July 18. Last week, she met with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and Counselor of the United States Department of State Derek Chollet. The US Department of State said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was present during a part of the meeting. Tikhanovskaya also held a separate meeting with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.