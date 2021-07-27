First batch of Sputnik Light vaccine to be delivered to LPR on July 28

LUGANSK, July 27. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Leonid Pasechnik stated that on July 28, the republic will receive the first batch of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine, the Luganskinformcenter news agency reported on Tuesday.

"With the support of the Russian Federation, on the evening of July 28, the one-component COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light will be delivered to the Republic. Its main feature is that it does not require a second component and that it develops a quick immune response," the agency quotes Pasechnik as saying. "On behalf of the people of the Lugansk People’s Republic, I would like to thank the Russian Federation and the United Russia political party for their multilateral aid and support in the fight against the pandemic."

According to the LPR head, starting Thursday, every LPR resident can sign up for vaccination. "It is important to note that vaccination won’t be just for certain groups of the population, it will be for everyone who wants to get vaccinated," Pasechnik stated.

During his annual Q&A session, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would supply additional batches of COVID-19 vaccines to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The republics launched vaccination against COVID-19 with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starting February 1, 2021.