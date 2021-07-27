Turkey attaches significance to stability in Tunisia — foreign minister

ANKARA, July 27. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusolgu on Tuesday had telephone talks with his Tunisian counterpart, Othman Jerandi, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS.

"Today, our minister held telephone talks with Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi. During the conversation, it was stressed that Turkey attaches great significance to stability and tranquility in Tunisia. The minister also expressed our support to the Tunisian people," the source said.

On July 25, Tunisian President Kais Saied announced that he had suspended the parliament for 30 days, revoked immunity for all lawmakers and sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi. Army units were deployed to the capital. On the following day, the president fired Minister of National Defence Brahim Bartagi and acting Justice Minister Hasna Ben Slimane. The moves came after several major cities in Tunisia were rocked by protests on Sunday demanding the dissolution of parliament, a change in the political regime as well as bringing to justice those guilty of worsening the epidemiological and social and economic situation in the republic.