Russia calls on UN to give priority to economic recovery of Sudan

UNITED NATIONS, June 27. /TASS/. After the peacekeeping operation of the UN and the African Union in Sudan’s Darfur concludes, special attention should be paid to overcoming social-economic difficulties in the country, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council session on Tuesday.

She expressed confidence that the joint peacekeeping operation of the African Union and the UN in Darfur had successfully completed its tasks. "It’s time to give priority to the region’s recovery and economic development," the diplomat said.

"Sudan is facing many challenges currently," she said. "The events in neighboring Libya, the rise in refugees from African states and the spread of COVID-19 have a negative effect on the situation. It will have to overcome social-economic difficulties."

"In these conditions, we consider it very important to maintain balanced contacts with the Sudanese government, aiding its efforts on implementing the Constitutional Declaration dated August 17, 2019, aimed at domestic stabilization," Evstigneeva concluded.