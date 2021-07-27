Russian diplomat points to major stabilizing potential of ties between Russian, US regions

WASHINGTON, July 27./TASS/. Inter-regional ties between Russia and the US have substantial potential for stabilizing bilateral relations, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Tuesday.

"One can hardly overestimate this sizable stabilizing potential that lies in direct inter-regional ties," the diplomat stressed at the opening of the Russian American Pacific Partnership 26th Annual Meeting.

"In conditions when the inter-governmental dialogue is obstructed, separate American states and Russian regions can easily find common ground," as well as "rely on the priorities of domestic development, which are similar for the Pacific dimension," the ambassador said.

"The exchange of experience and assistance in the battle against coronavirus is in demand today. The pandemic can be conquered only through joint efforts," Antonov went on to say. He also mentioned environmental protection, the battle against natural and man-made calamities, with wildfires among them, as areas of potential joint interest. "The west of the US and Russian Siberia are facing this trouble yearly. Why don’t the local authorities establish a dialogue on that issue?" he asked.

He also stated that the Arctic regions of the two countries were among the participants in the Pacific Partnership. "These are first of all Chukotka and Alaska. The problem of maintaining the unique identity of the northern peoples, preserving the fragile ecosystem of the Polar region, as well as energy stability and ice navigation is front-and-center for them," Antonov added.

"I would like to note the successfully developing interaction between the coast guards of the US and Russia in the area of the Bering Strait and the Chukchi Sea," he went on to say.

The diplomat believes that Russia and the US should also team up to "protect their shared cultural and historical heritage together." He also stressed the potential benefit of the twin-city ties. "With Alaska alone, we have six pairs of twin-cities, including Vladivostok-Juneau, Magadan-Anchorage and Yakutsk-Fairbanks," the diplomat reiterated.

"We need major investment projects," he went on to say. "Siberia and the Far East are not only about rich raw material resources, but also about major human capital. With this in view, we invite the leadership and commercial companies of the western states to take part in the sixth Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 2-4," Antonov said.

"The potential of [Russia-US] ties across the Pacific is enormous. Their advantage is that they are free from contradictions historically typical of the Atlantic dimension," he stressed. "Especially as Russia is the third closest neighbor of the US after Canada and Mexico," Antonov noted.

He is convinced that the two countries still need to "step up youth exchanges on various fronts." It is also my dream to see the direct flights between Chukotka and Alaska restored," the ambassador added.