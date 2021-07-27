Covid infections in Kazakhstan rise by 1.9 times in 2 weeks

NUR-SULTAN, July 27. /TASS/. Kazakh medical workers in the past two weeks recorded almost a two-fold increase of coronavirus infections, the Kazakh Health Ministry reported on Tuesday following the speech by Health Minister Alexey Tsoi at a government meeting.

"The increase of the infection rate continues in all regions. The infection rate rose by 1.9 times in comparison to the last two weeks, the highest increase is reported in the North Kazakhstan (3.5 times), Kyzylorda (3 times), Aktobe (2.9 times), Turkistan Provinces and the city of Shymkent (2.5 times)," Tsoi said.

He underlined that the daily average coronavirus infection number went up by 5.2 times compared to June. The number of fatalities in the country increased by 1.8 times in the past two weeks. According to the minister, the healthcare system is facing double the workload compared to last year.

"Several regions can experience an acute deficit of infection and ICU beds linked to the high daily infection rate which can lead to a sharp increase of mortality among citizens," the minister said, adding that the capital of Nur-Sultan is in particular danger along with three more regions.

Overall, Kazakhstan has recorded 542,703 COVID-19 cases, 452,002 recoveries and 5,538 deaths. Kazakhstan’s population stands at about 18.9 million. In the past 24 hours, the country identified 6,797 infections which is the highest daily number since the pandemic began.