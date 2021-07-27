AT.1 variant detected in Russia no longer on WHO list of Alerts for Further Monitoring

GENEVA, July 27. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has excluded the AT.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 that was identified in Russia in January 2021 from the list of Alerts for Further Monitoring.

The updated list featuring 16 coronavirus variants was published on Tuesday. The AT.1 strain that has been on that list since June 9 is no longer there.

A spokesman for the WHO headquarters in Geneva told TASS earlier that it would be inappropriate to call the AT.1 variant the Russian strain, since "no country should be stigmatized for detecting and reporting variants."

The WHO recalled that from May 31 new coronavirus variants of concern (VOC) and of interest (VOI) are named with the use of the Greek alphabet. As for AT.1, no Greek letter was assigned to it but it was put on a list of Alerts for Further Monitoring as they may pose risks in the future because of certain genetic changes.

Four SARS-CoV-2 stains are the Variants of Concern. These strains are associated with an increase in transmissibility, an increase in "virulence or change in clinical disease presentation," or a "decrease in effectiveness of public health and social measures or available diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics," according to the WHO.

Last week, the WHO released an epidemiological bulletin where it noted that these coronavirus mutations were spreading to more countries across the globe. Thus, in a period from July 14 to 20, the number of countries reporting cases of the Delta variant, first identified in October 2020 in India, increased from 111 to 124. The Alpha variant, spotted in Great Britain in September 2020, was circulating in 180 world nations as of July 20. The Beta variant, which was first confirmed in South Africa in September 2020, was found in 130 countries as of July 20 versus 123 on July 14. And the Gamma variant, originating from Brazil, expanded its geography from 75 to 78 countries over a span of seven days.

The WHO’s list of Variants of Interest, or those with serious mutations or widely spread, includes the Eta, Iota, Kappa, and Lambda variants.