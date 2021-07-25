Israel delivers strikes at positions of radical groups in Gaza Strip

CAIRO, July 25. /TASS/. Israel has delivered air strikes at positions of radical groups in the Gaza Strip, Sawt Al-Aqsa radio reported on Sunday.

According to the radio station, strikes were delivered at positions of groups affiliated with units of the so-called Palestinian resistance near the cities of Khan Yunis and Gaza. No information about casualties or damages in available. The Palestinian groups opened retaliatory fire at Israel’s warplanes, Sawt Al-Aqsa said.

Israeli planes attacked Gaza on July 3, overnight to July 2, and in the evening on June 18 and targeted Hamas training camps.

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian groups operating in the Gaza Strip came into effect on May 21 after eleven days of exchanges of missile strikes, killing 257 people in the Gaza Strip and wounding around 2,000. Israel lost 13 people. Currently, Egypt-mediated efforts are being taken to reach a permanent truce agreement between the parties to thee conflict.