Kremlin considers Russia’s complaint to ECHR against Ukraine legitimate — spokesman

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The Kremlin considers Russia’s international complaint to the European Court of Human Rights against Ukraine, filed in compliance with the rules of this organization, to be completely legitimate, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"The Kremlin’s position cannot be reviewed separately from Russia’s complaint to the ECHR; it is Russia who filed it, after all. It is a totally legitimate request, provided for by the rules of this international organization," Peskov said.

The spokesman underscored that Russia had the right to expect the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to react correspondingly to the negative processes taking place in Ukraine.

"You know that the president [Russian President Vladimir Putin] spoke about very negative processes taking place in Ukraine today. Of course, Russia has the right to expect the ECHR to react to these negative processes," Peskov said.

Peskov noted that this was not merely a formal request, but an attempt to get to the bottom of things.

He pointed out that the ECHR often did not react to one or another event.

"Indeed, we have no reaction from this organization on many issues. Russia takes actions within the norms, established within this organization," Peskov noted. "This agency often provides verdicts on various issues, it often reactions to various events, but it also often does not react to other events, where such reaction is highly important."

Russia submitted an international complaint against Ukraine with the ECHR, based on Article 33 of the Convention of Human Rights. The Prosecutor General’s Office emphasized that the complaint refers to the events that followed the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine. "The appeal is intended to draw the attention of the European Court and the entire global community to the blatant and systematic human rights violations by the Ukrainian authorities, record the numerous instances of criminal acts in the international legal framework, force Ukraine’s authorities to stop committing them, conduct a proper investigation and immediately bring the perpetrators to justice, in addition to restoring peace and harmony in Ukraine," the Prosecutor General’s Office stressed.