Beijing urges Washington to get bilateral relations back on development track — ambassador

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. China calls for cooperation between Beijing and Washington and urges the United States to get bilateral relations back on the path of stable development, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told reporters on Wednesday at a news conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We are calling on the United States to learn lessons from history and rectify the mistakes made earlier. [We urge the US] to learn to coexist peacefully with countries with different cultures and a different development path, pursue a constructive policy towards China, meet China halfway, focus on cooperation, iron out the differences and get Sino-American relations back on the healthy and stable development path," he said.

"Of course, this is our desire, and what we will be able or will not be able to achieve depends on the United States, not on us," the ambassador added.

The diplomat also noted that the new US administration viewed China as the most serious rival and continued to meddle in China’s domestic affairs on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, and Hong Kong. "That suggests that the US policy towards China has not yet emerged from the shadow of the policy pursued by the previous administration," he said.