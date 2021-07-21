Over 160.3 million COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia, watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian medical workers have conducted more than 160.3 million coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Wednesday.

"More than 160.3 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia," its press service said, adding that 435,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 1.2 million people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.