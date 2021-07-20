Issue on joining NATO is Ukraine’s sovereign right, senior Russian official says

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The issue of joining any international alliances is Ukraine’s exclusive right, and Moscow can only explain to Kiev the consequences of this move for bilateral ties, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak said in an interview with the French magazine Politique Internationale.

"Whatever alliances to join - that’s the exclusive sovereign right of Ukraine. Regardless of whether this is advantageous for Russia or not," Kozak said, commenting on what Moscow could do to prevent Ukraine’s accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

"All we can do in these conditions is to explain the consequences for the political and economic relations with our country. So, that Kiev could make a conscious choice. This is our pragmatic position," he stated.

Meanwhile, speaking about the prospects of Ukraine’s membership in NATO, Kozak voiced doubt that this could happen anytime soon. "The ball is in the court of the EU and NATO. According to our estimates, Ukraine is unlikely to join them in the near future," he noted.