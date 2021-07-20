Cooperation is not only about the EU, says Lukashenko

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The present-day world is not limited to cooperation with just European Union countries, there are also other states that don’t issue any ultimatums and don’t call for putting the squeeze on Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko told a session on foreign policy priorities with the participation of heads of Belarusian foreign missions.

"The modern world is not limited to the countries of the European Union. It is much broader," President Lukashenko stressed.

"Huge potentials and unlimited possibilities exist in such regions as Asia - I mean China, India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, with which we have a good relationship, as well as Africa, Latin America, Persian Gulf countries and the Middle East (especially Turkey)," the president stressed.

However, according to him, these potentials are not always used efficiently. "And some are not zealous enough to put into practice at least the agreements achieved at the level of the head of state," the president noted. "The listed countries don’t issue any ultimatums whatsoever and don’t call for putting the squeeze on Belarus, like some of our neighbors do," the president emphasized. It is now important to work on the track, where the Belarusian people are "welcomed, where important groundwork has been done," Lukashenko summed up.