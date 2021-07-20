Meetings of political, humanitarian subgroups on Donbass kick off online

LUGANSK, July 20. /TASS/. The political and humanitarian subgroups of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine have begun their videoconference, the delegation of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the subgroup on political issues began as planned. Bilateral consultations are expected to take place," the statement reads. An informal session will follow bilateral consultations. The chances of a transition to a formal meeting is expected to be the focus of the event, the LPR delegation pointed out.

"The meeting of the Minsk Contact Group’s subgroup on humanitarian issues began as planned," the delegation added.

The delegations of the self-proclaimed Donbass republics said earlier that they intended to discuss ways to end Kiev’s attempts to stall the negotiation process within the political subgroup, the simultaneous opening of new crossing points and Ukraine’s implementation of its obligation to dismiss the criminal charges of those handed over to the republics during detainee swaps.

The Contact Group’s subgroups on economic and security issues will meet later on Tuesday. Members of the Contact Group is set to hold a meeting on July 21.