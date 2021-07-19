Meeting between Afghan government, Taliban ended without results — Vice President

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The two-day meeting between Afghan lead politicians and the Taliban, which took place earlier in Qatar’s Doha bore no substantial results and ended only with empty statements, Vice President of Afghanistan Sarwar Danish said Monday.

"The recent high-level meeting between the Afghan government and the Taliban bore no substantial results and ended only in empty statements," Danish said, according to Afghan media. "We call on the global community and countries that support the Taliban to push this group to constructive and fruitful negotiations."

After the Doha talks, the sides agreed to continue the high-level negotiations. However, the final statement mentions neither a ceasefire nor curbing the violence in the country. The sides agreed to look for points of contact in order to drive the country out of the current situation.

The delegates also agreed to protect the civilian infrastructure, prevent civilian casualtiesm and cooperate with organizations and countries that provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The consultations in Doha have been going on since September last year and have been repeatedly interrupted. The sides have been unable to progress beyond discussing the peace talks agenda in substance. The ongoing discussions are still considered preliminary.