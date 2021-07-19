Nicaragua condemns attempts to meddle in its domestic affairs, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Nicaragua resolutely condemns the practice of imposing unilateral sanctions and attempts at meddling in its domestic affairs from outside, specifically ahead of a general election, Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres told a joint news conference after talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"It is necessary to protect international law and the founding principles, in particular the UN Charter, for the sake of ensuring peace, stability and progress in the interests of all mankind," the top diplomat said.

"This will let us fight against individual measures of enforcement, against interference in domestic affairs. Nicaragua has always condemned such actions and denounces such attempts. We will be coming out against them, specifically within the context of a general election due in our country in November," Denis Moncada Colindres said.

He also spoke in favor of strengthening solidarity and fraternal relations with Russia, that have a strategic nature, on all tracks of cooperation, including the development of trade, economic, scientific and humanitarian ties. The foreign minister expressed particular gratitude to Russia for assistance in the battle against the coronavirus, including through the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

He also hailed Russia’s efforts to preserve and eternalize the memory of heroes of the Great Patriotic War [part of WWII that Russia fought against Nazi Germany]. "In the interests of humankind, these heroes deserve to be honored and remembered for their feat," the diplomat stressed.

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres is in the Russian capital on a working visit on July 17-21.