COVID-19 wave on decline in Russia, expert says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The wave of the novel coronavirus infection has been on a decline in Russia, Fyodor Lisitsyn, a leading specialist with the Virology Institute at the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"We can state now that the wave that hit Russia this spring, is indeed on a decline," the expert said.

The Russian capital has seen a decrease in the incidence rate, he noted. "There has been a steady decline in the number of cases for several days," the expert stated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 190.5 mln coronavirus cases and more than four mln deaths have been reported worldwide. According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,982,766 cases, 5,359,995 recoveries and 149,138 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.