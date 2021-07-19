Prime Minister of Iraq says he would discuss US troops withdrawal with Biden

CAIRO, July 19. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said that he intends to discuss the issue of ending the presence of US armed forces on the territory of the Arab Republic at the upcoming July 26 meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden, he said in an interview with Al Hadass.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi prime minister praised the role of the United States in Iraq, pointing out that the American authorities helped Baghdad not only from a military point of view but also in educational, cultural, economic, and other spheres. He added that US assistance will be important in the future for the training of the country's army.

Earlier, the Biden administration informed that on July 26 a meeting of the American leader with the head of the Iraqi government will take place at the White House.

On January 5, 2020, the Iraqi parliament adopted a resolution demanding the complete withdrawal of all foreign forces from the country. In April, al-Kadhimi said that an increase in the level of combat readiness of the national army and security forces, as well as successes in the fight against terrorists, would make it possible to withdraw up to 60% of the foreign military contingent.