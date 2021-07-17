Armenia’s Constitutional Court recognizes results of parliamentary elections

YEREVAN, July 17. /TASS/. Armenia's Constitutional Court President Arman Dilanyan read out the Court’s ruling which validates the results of the snap parliamentary elections, the local news portals livestreamed from courtroom on Saturday.

"The Constitutional Court ruled to uphold the decision of Armenia’s Central Election Commission on the results of the early parliamentary election held on June 20, 2021," Dilanyan said.

On July 2, the ‘I Have the Honor’ bloc of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sargsyan and former head of the National Security Service Artur Vanetsyan filed a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court demanding to annul the results of the snap parliamentary elections.

According to Armenia’s Central Election Commission, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured victory in the elections with 53.91% of the vote. The Armenia bloc of former president Robert Kocharyan came in second with 21.9% of the vote. The ‘I Have the Honor’ bloc won seats with 5.22% of the vote.