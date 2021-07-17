Minister advises Russians to see doctor if post-vaccination fever last over 36 hours

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Fever after anti-coronavirus vaccination that lasts longer than 24-36 hours is a reason to see a doctor, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"If fever continues for more than 24-36 hours, you should naturally see a doctor," the minister said in an interview on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In his words, only sporadic cases of post-vaccination allergic reactions have been registered so far. In general, all vaccines are tolerated quite well, the minister added.

Murashko reiterated that during the high-risk epidemic period, a person should re-vaccinate six months after recovering from the disease or receiving the first jab. All vaccines currently registered in Russia are suitable for re-vaccination, but the exact choice in every case is up to a doctor, the minister said.