Ukraine’s NSDC introduces restrictions against nine citizens under US sanctions

KIEV, July 16. /TASS/. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) has made a decision to introduce restrictive measures against nine citizens, who are sanctioned by the US, Secretary of the NSDC Alexei Danilov said at a briefing following the council’s meeting on Friday.

"Today we approved a corresponding decision on introducing sanctions against nine individuals," he said, adding that these people are sanctioned by the US.

According to him, the agency continues its work on introducing sanctions against a number of people. He did not name those sanctioned today, adding that Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky and the Verkhovna Rada members Alexander Dubinsky and Andrei Derkach are not among them.

The official also reported that the NSDC introduced restrictions against legal entities. "The list of 25 enterprises was sent to be revised, a part [of it] was approved," he specified. According to him, a Russian organization is included in the new list that is allegedly involved in creating a fake version of the Ukrainian president’s website yet he did not name it.