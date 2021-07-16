Pakistan conference on Afghan peaceful settlement postponed — TV channel

TEHRAN, July 16. /TASS/. A conference on the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan, earlier scheduled for July 17-19 in Islamabad (Pakistan), is being postponed, Afghanistan’s TV1 channel reported on Friday citing the statement by Pakistani Ambassador to Kabul Mansour Ahmad Khan. According to him, the new date for the forum will be coordinated following the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday (the Feast of the Sacrifice celebrated this year from July 19 through 23).

Earlier, Radio Pakistan, quoting the country’s Foreign Ministry, reported that Islamabad would host a two-day conference on the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan beginning on July 17.

On July 16, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel, citing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy for Pakistan Mohammad Omar Daudzai, announced that the Afghan delegation would visit Islamabad in the next few weeks for talks on the peaceful settlement in Afghanistan with Pakistan’s representatives. According to him, the members of the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) were not invited to Islamabad.

On Friday morning, the Afghan president sharply criticized Pakistan for supporting the Taliban and urged the neighboring country to use its influence for achieving peace and putting an end to the war in Afghanistan.

"According to our intelligence, over the course of last month over 10,000 militants infiltrated Afghanistan from Pakistan and other countries, who are receiving assistance from transnational terror organizations," the Afghan president said in Tashkent at the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities."

"Despite repeated assurances on the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his generals that the Taliban coming to power in Afghanistan is not in Pakistan’s interests and that they are using their influence to motivate the movement to serious talks, networks and organizations supporting the Taliban [in Pakistan] are openly celebrating the destruction of property and opportunities of the Afghan people and the state," he explained.

On February 14, 2003, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Taliban to be a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed nationwide.