Expert says Delta strain is three times as contagious as original variant

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is three times as contagious as the original virus, Alexander Gorelov, deputy director of the Russian sanitary watchdog’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology and a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Friday.

"The Delta variant can infect three times as many people [as the original variant]," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

He noted however that the Delta strain didn’t cause more severe cases or deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) told TASS earlier that the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, notable for its higher transmissibility, may soon be the dominant strain across the globe. However, the WHO Geneva office said that so far it is unclear why this strain dominates in some countries and is practically absent in others.