Pashinyan discuss situation at Armenian-Azerbaijani border with Russian General Staff

YEREVAN, July 16. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Armed Forces General Staff deputy head Colonel General Sergey Istratov discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during a meeting Friday, the Armenian Cabinet press service announced.

"Nikol Pashinyan highly praised the Armenian-Russian cooperation in defense and security, as well as the potential future fruitful cooperation. The sides discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the agenda for cooperation of the two countries’ General Staffs, as well as regional security issues," the Cabinet statement says.

On Wednesday, Armenian Defense Ministry reported a shootout at the border, which left one Armenian soldier dead.

After the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh ended in autumn last year, several districts adjacent to Nagorno-Karabakh went under Baku’s control, making Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces border Azerbaijan. The situation in these provinces escalated on May 12. Since then, both sides have been reporting new incidents from time to time.