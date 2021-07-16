Russia ready to assist North Korea in anti-coronavirus fight if requested, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia is ready to assist North Korea in the anti-coronavirus fight, including the deliveries of humanitarian aid, COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment, if necessary, but this rests on solving logistics issues, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s First Asian Department Georgy Zinovyev told TASS on Friday.

"We are not holding specific talks on this with our Korean partners now. But, in principle, we would, of course, be ready for that. Russia is always attentive to our North Korean partners," the diplomat said.

Moscow provides assistance to Pyongyang through the UN and its specialized agencies for aid provision, Zinovyev said. "We delivered humanitarian aid in the form of grain shipments last year. We also sent test-systems some time ago. We would be ready to do this again," the Russian diplomat said.

North Korea is currently following a set of very strict sanitary and epidemiological measures to prevent the penetration of the novel coronavirus into the country, which is an obstacle for providing humanitarian aid to it, Zinovyev said.

"That is why, humanitarian assistance, like vaccine deliveries must inevitably be contingent on solving logistics issues, namely, how to ensure these deliveries and exports and bring these items to North Korean citizens. There are currently certain difficulties with that," the Russian diplomat stressed.

According to the data of the World Health Organization (WHO), North Korea has not reported any COVID-19 cases or fatalities. As South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on June 30, citing North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced at a session of the political bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that a serious incident had occurred in the country’s healthcare sector on June 29, which could trigger a major crisis in ensuring the security of the republic and its citizens.

The news agency gave no particular details about the "serious incident." Until recently, North Korea’s authorities claimed that the country had not registered any COVID-19 cases. Shortly after the start of the pandemic, North Korea fully closed its borders and imposed strict sanitary measures.