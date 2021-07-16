Kazakhstan reports over 5,600 coronavirus cases per day

NUR-SULTAN, July 16. /TASS/. Over the past day, doctors in Kazakhstan have identified 5,648 new coronavirus cases - 334 more than the day before, which is the highest figure in the country since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of cases has reached 477,754, the interdepartmental commission on preventing the spread of coronavirus under the government said on Friday.

In relation to the population (18.9 mln people), the share of infected people is 2.5%, and the infection rate over the past 24 hours in relation to the total number of residents is 0.02%.

According to the report, a total of 423,996 people have recovered, over the past 24 hours, 3,012 recovered have been registered. A day earlier, 2,756 recovered were reported. The number of deaths due to coronavirus, according to the latest information, reached 4,864, an increase of 48 per day.

The Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan has been keeping statistics of coronavirus cases in a new way since August 1 of last year. It separately includes both laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and cases of pneumonia with a negative PCR test result, but with clinical signs of infection. As of July 16, 58,335 cases of such pneumonia were detected in the country, 3,520 people with this diagnosis died.

On February 1, Kazakhstan began vaccination against coronavirus with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Russia. At the end of February, the country started shipments of the Russian vaccine, produced at the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, to the regions. On April 26, the country began vaccination with a local drug - QazVac.

As of July 15, 4,776,755 people were vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in Kazakhstan, including 2,661,833 people who have completed the vaccination process.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.