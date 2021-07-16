China, Russia need to counter attempts to politicize pandemic — top diplomat

BEIJING, July 16. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow need to boost cooperation in order to counter attempts to politicize the coronavirus pandemic, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov in Uzbekistan’s capital of Tashkent.

"The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the world and there is a long way to go in terms of international anti-epidemic cooperation," Wang Yi said as cited on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s website.

"Both parties need to work together with the international community to firmly counter two viruses. There is a need to first, boost cooperation in the field of vaccines in order to combat the novel coronavirus and second, enhance unity and cooperation in the fight against the political virus," the Chinese top diplomat added.

Wang Yi and Lavrov held a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday. According to the Chinese foreign minister, Beijing and Moscow "need to continue working together to counter attempts to stigmatize and politicize the pandemic and issues related to the origins of the coronavirus."