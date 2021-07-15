No grounds for imposing state of emergency in Belarus now - Security Council

MOSCOW, July 15./TASS/. There are no reasons for introducing a state of emergency in Belarus, let alone martial law, Deputy State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Vladimir Archakov said on Thursday.

"We are not talking about this now. There are no grounds now for introducing a state of emergency, let alone martial law," he told Belarus-1 television on Thursday. However, "the state must ensure readiness for both a state of emergency and martial law," Archakov stressed. A state of emergency should not be seen as "an evil, secretly invented repressive machine that should oppress everyone," he noted.

In this situation, the state assumes its commitments "to ensure through additional efforts maximum security of the society from those unfavorable factors that will emerge, and there are plenty of them in the world," he explained.

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko approved legal amendments on the protection of sovereignty and the constitutional order. The document also amends the law ‘On the state of emergency’," the statement says.

According to the Belarusian Constitution and this law, a state of emergency could be declared in the case of a natural disaster or in the case of riots, accompanied by violence or a threat of violence from a group of people and organizations that may threaten people’s lives and health, as well as the territorial integrity and very existence of the state. The amendments expand the number of security agencies involved in the establishment of a state of emergency, by including militarized organizations.