China urges Afghan government to start peace talks with Taliban

BEIJING, July 15. /TASS/. China urges the government of Afghanistan to begin peace talks with the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and other opposition forces in order to prevent a full-scale civil war in the country, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during the talks with his Afghan counterpart Mohammed Haneef Atmar in Dushanbe.

"It is a goal of utmost importance to prevent a beginning of a civil war and restore the intra-Afghan talks, to search for ways of political settlement," Wang Yi said in a statement, published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website on Thursday.

"This is especially true for taking measures that should prevent various terrorist forces from taking advantage of the situation in Afghanistan and reinforce their positions. Afghanistan must not be allowed to once again become a rally point for terrorists," the Foreign Ministry said. "We hope that the government of Afghanistan will display an unwavering belief in holding peace talks to create a necessary condition for a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan restoration of the country. The Taliban movement must decisively separate itself from all terror forces," Wang Yi said.

The clashes between the government forces and the Taliban intensified after US President Joe Biden’s April 14 announcement of complete withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. By July 13, the withdrawal is over 95% complete. Meanwhile, the Afghan authorities said repeatedly that the Taliban increases its activity. The movement controls a significant portion of rural areas and now seeks to capture major cities.