Normandy Four in favor of holding summit, but no dates yet, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. All "Normandy Four" members (Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany) are in favor of holding a summit, but there are no plans regarding any potential dates for such a meeting yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"You know that all the members of the "Normandy Four" have come out in favor of such a summit. However, there are no specific plans regarding its dates yet," he said when asked to comment on a statement by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Office on the groundwork for a Normandy format summit.

The first Normandy Four talks took place in France in June 2014 amid the commemorations of the 70th anniversary of the allied landings in Normandy. At that time, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany met for the first time to find a solution to the conflict in Donbass. Five summits have been held since then. The latest top-level meeting took place in Paris on December 9, 2019.

In mid-June, Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak said that preparing the next Normandy Four summit made no sense due to the lack of progress on the previous agreements. He stressed that Kiev had failed to resolve major political issues, which were agreed on at the Paris summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need for Kiev to fully honor its commitments, first and foremost on a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk and on a special status for Donbass, in the July 2 telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.