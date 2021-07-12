Too early to predict outcome of Cuba protests, says analyst

BUENOS AIRES, July 12./TASS/. The protests in Cuba were a surprise for everyone, and it is impossible for now to predict what they will lead to, Cuban analyst and lawyer Eloy Viera Canive told Argentina’s Todo Noticias television on Monday.

"Nobody could predict that things will happen this way, but this happened. Now we can only wait. The government made a very clear signal that it won’t let the protesters take public spaces. This may end in violence," he said.

"It is too early to imagine the possible outcome" of the protests in Cuba on Sunday, the analyst went on to say. "I cannot yet clearly imagine what will happen. But tomorrow Cuba will be different, be it for the better or for the worse," Eloy Viera Canive said.

According to him, the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic triggered protests of Cubans. "In 2020, it was dealt with well, but now everything has led to a very difficult situation," he said. "Without a doubt, those were the largest popular protests both in scope and diversity, since no province was left unaffected," the analyst stressed.