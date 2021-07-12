Russia reports 25,140 daily COVID-19 cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 25,140 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,808,473, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.43%.

The Moscow Region reported 2,566 new cases, St. Petersburg - 2,029, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 522, the Sverdlovsk Region - 464 and the Voronezh Region - 426.

Currently, 448,113 people in Russia are still undergoing treatment.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 5,403 in the past 24 hours compared to 5,410 cases reported a day earlier. The Russian capital has so far confirmed 1,434,641 infections.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.

Moscow recorded 107 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. According to the crisis center, 23,755 people have died by now.

Meanwhile, another 7,096 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,235,697. Currently, 175,189 people in Moscow are still undergoing treatment.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 710 compared to 749 the day before. In all, 143,712 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.47%.

Over the past 24 hours, 104 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 31 fatalities - in the Irkutsk Region, 27 - in the Penza Region, 26 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 25 fatalities were recorded in the Moscow Region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 16,429 in the past 24 hours. As many as 5,216,648 people have recovered by now.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.8% of the total number of infections.

Another 1,481 patients recovered in the Moscow Region, 779 in St. Petersburg, 405 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 391 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 361 in the Voronezh Region.