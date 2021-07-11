No serious violations reported during Moldova’s parliamentary polls - CEC

CHISINAU, July 11. /TASS/. No serious violations have been reported during the voting at Sunday’s early parliamentary elections in Moldova, head of Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Dorin Cimil said.

"The elections are proceeding in a normal mode, with no serious violations capable of impacting the process of voting being registered. These violations are illegal political advertising and campaigning and suspected vote buying. Probes are underway," he said.

On Sunday, Moldova is holding early parliamentary elections. Polling stations opened at 07:00 a.m. and will close at 21:00. The voter turnout has already exceeded 33.3% and the elections has been recognized as valid. Parliamentary seats are contested by the pro-presidential Action and Solidarity Party, its key opponent, the Electoral Bloc of Communists and Socialists led by former Presidents Vladimir Voronin and Igor Dodon, and twenty more political parties.