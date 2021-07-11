Some US legal acts show the country is split, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. A number of recently adopted legal acts in some US states point to the current split in the country as well as growing "cultural wars" in the United States, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Sunday.

"America is split, and ‘cultural wars’ are becoming more sophisticated and are ensured with laws now," the diplomat said.

Zakharova drew attention to two recently passed legal acts in some US states.

In particular, California’s State Attorney General banned local state workers from traveling to some other regions in the country. According to the diplomat, the reason is Sacramento’s different political views compared with the positions of 17 states regarding gender issues.

Furthermore, Arkansas prohibited doctors to conduct gender surgery for minors. Florida, Montana and West Virginia also imposed a ban on transgender girls to take part in school sports competitions. In North Dakota, a bill was passed allowing student organizations to refuse to accept LGBT students.

"In general, even in the twisted logic of the US left-wing liberal ideology many legislators at the regional level understand that it’s impossible to cross the line, especially in the issues concerning children and the youth. But the liberal dictatorship has another view. California’s authorities now won’t ‘make friends’ with other US federation subjects," Zakharova noted. "It cannot be ruled out that the ban on trips is just the beginning of pressure of the US richest state on less wealthy regions."

According to the diplomat, against this backdrop another regional legal act comes to the forefront. Florida compelled colleges and universities to monitor the freedom of political views of the youth. This points to "a state political control over free dissemination of ideas among students in the worst traditions of dictatorships of the last century," the diplomat explained. "This is another step towards punishment for thought crimes," she stressed.