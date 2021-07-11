EU views G20 agreement on tax reform as historic

BRUSSELS, July 11. /TASS/. The European Union welcomes the support of Finance Ministers and Central Banks’ Governors of the Group of Twenty (G20) for the international tax reform, President of the European Council Charles Michel tweeted.

"One further step towards a fairer world! Historic G20 agreement on global corporate tax reform today. Next step is finalizing agreement at OECD," Michel wrote.

Finance Ministers and Central Banks’ Governors of G20 spoke at their meeting in favor of the international tax reform, with its key parameters agreed by Group of Seven Finance Ministers on June 5 at the meeting in the United Kingdom. The agreement was reached there on the need to introduce the minimal tax on income of major corporations at the level of at least 15%. The decision is primarily aimed at global IT giants like Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. The agreement is called to create conditions where technology companies will not siphon off profits to jurisdictions with more preferential taxation.