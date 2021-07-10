Peru hopes for progress in talks on Sputnik V purchases this month — minister

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 10. The authorities of Peru expect to reach progress in negotiations on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine before the new head of state takes office on July 28, the country’s Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said.

"Negotiations with the Gamaleya [Scientific and Research Center] are practically completed. Soon, statements about progress in the contract’s signing and the vaccine’s registration in the country will be made public," he said.

"We will probably be able to provide this information before President [Francisco] Sagasti’s term expires," the Peru-21 newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

According to the health ministry of Peru, more than two million confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. Almost 104,000 people have died of coronavirus-related causes. So far, almost 3.5 million of the country’s residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, while about 5.2 million people have received the first dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine.