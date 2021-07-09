Arab countries looking forward to easing of sanctions on Syria — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. Many countries in the Arab world are looking forward to the easing of sanctions on Syria, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said in an interview with TASS.

"Clearly, much will depend on the decisions that will be made in terms of easing sanctions on Syria. There are many countries, including Arab nations, who are looking forward to such decisions," he emphasized.

According to Lavrentyev, participants in the Astana format meeting on Syria, held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan, also discussed issues related to political reform in the country. "This issue requires special attention, particularly because the country held its presidential election and Bashar al-Assad secured another term as head of state. I think that the window of opportunities is opening to move the process forward," the Russian envoy stressed.