Russian envoy urges nations to help Syria with infrastructure recovery programs

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. Russia urges the international community to help Syria implement comprehensive programs for restoring war-ravaged infrastructural facilities in the Arab republic, Special Russian Presidential Representative for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS on Friday.

"We tried to send a major signal to the international community, the United States, and European states that it is really time to switch over to providing effective help to the Syrian people, and paying more attention to the issues of humanitarian assistance. I believe the focus must be changed. It is really time to get away from the practice of applying maximum pressure on the country because people are suffering," the Russian envoy said.

This assistance is not limited just to "a small, although very important aspect, such as the provision of humanitarian assistance that is 80% made up of food aid," Lavrentyev said. "It is necessary to switch to implementing more serious programs for restoring ravaged infrastructural facilities that will help Syrians establish a normal and stable life in the country," he stressed.

All sides agreed with this view at a meeting in Nur-Sultan, the Russian envoy said.

However, much will depend on the decisions that will be made in the context of weakening the sanctions regime currently in place against Syria, he stressed.

The Russian envoy also praised the results of the 16th meeting on Syria held in Nur-Sultan in the Astana format. Russia, jointly with all the parties concerned, managed to discuss the most important aspects of the Syrian settlement, and map out the ways of overcoming the difficulties that impede their solution, the envoy said.