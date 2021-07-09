Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate goes up to 1.01

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate went up to 1.01 on Friday according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s latest data. In Moscow, this figure rose to 0.83.

The reproduction rate is greater than 1 in eight out of ten regions with the highest COVID case count. Only in Moscow (0.83) and the Moscow Region (0.98), it is lower than 1.

In St. Petersburg, where the amount of daily COVID-19 cases is nearing 2,000, the rate is 1.09. In the Voronezh Region, the Irkutsk and Rostov Regions, it is about 1.11.

In the Samara and Sverdlovsk Region, this figure reaches 1.14, 1.17 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 1.25 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

The coronavirus reproduction rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. Along with other criteria, it was used to define the regions’ readiness for a step-by-step removal of restrictions introduced last spring to combat the pandemic. This rate is now used to adopt decisions on resuming regular passenger services with foreign countries.

In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the borders with a country may be opened if the coronavirus reproduction rate does not exceed 1 for a week.