Situation in Moldova necessitates swift decisions and new government, ex-president says

CHISINAU, July 8./TASS/. The difficult political situation in Moldova calls for prompt decisions and the quick formation of a new government after the July 11 early parliamentary elections, the leader of the Party of Socialists and former President of Moldova Igor Dodon told TASS on Thursday.

All surveys suggest that only two contenders are guaranteed to overcome the threshold - the bloc of Communists and Socialists and the pro-European Action and Solidarity Party supporting incumbent President Maia Sandu.

Domestic problems

"The situation in the country is very difficult, requiring prompt decisions, for which it is necessary to form the government as early as by August, and give a signal for cooperation to foreign partners," Dodon said. Among other issues, the active spread of coronavirus necessitates quick action, he noted. "As the experience of other countries has shown, we are facing a new wave of the pandemic, harsher than the previous ones. It is necessary to speed up vaccination, to provide the medics with all they need," Dodon stressed.

He noted that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which had been supplied as humanitarian aid, was in demand in Moldova. "Talks are underway with the Russian government on the purchase of up to one million dozes of Sputnik V," he said, adding that it was also necessary to buy the Pfizer vaccine, which is also popular in Moldova, so that people can have a choice.

The economy is also going through difficult times. "The situation in the economy is serious - it is necessary to solve the issue of exports of our products, including to Russia, with which the agreement on duty-free import was not extended. It is necessary to curb prices, triggered by political instability and the absence of a full-fledged government," the former president said. He also emphasized the need to support agricultural workers, protect local producers and work out the blueprint of tax policy for the next year to give the business sector clear guidelines and guarantees, as well as approve social policy laws to revise the current principles of social aid. This would encourage investment and economic growth, he stressed. Dodon is sure that the country will see a new wave of crisis if the parliament fails to agree on the formation of a new majority and government in parliament within the three months granted by law.

Outside pressure

Dodon expressed concern over the West’s meddling in domestic political affairs of Moldova, including the election process. "Western countries have for years financed on a large scale in our country so-called civil society, media, certain political forces that are openly advancing their interests through funds and NGOs," he explained. Dodon said he had handed over a letter to US Ambassador Dereck Hogan, expressing concern over his frequent visits to the Central Election Commission, the General Prosecutor’s Office and the Information and Security Service, as well as public statements in favor of an election contender. Some leading Moldovan politicians and public figures, including former President Vladimir Voronin, have also condemned the behavior of Western diplomats. "I want to note that diplomats from Russia, which is so zealously criticized in the West for alleged meddling in the affairs of other countries, have never allowed themselves to do this," he added.

Through its actions, the West is trying to divide Moldova and Russia, pursuing its own geopolitical interests. He also mentioned stories in Western media outlets appearing increasingly frequently and insistently advising Moldova to give up on its neutrality formalized in the constitution, "to firmly embark on the road of integration in the European Union and NATO," to stop using the Russian language and sever ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. "The first step towards this has been done. The office of the president [Sandu] is full of advisers who openly get salaries from Western funds and advance their interests," he stressed. "These advisers are not interested in how this will work out for the country whose population is divided almost equally in West-or East-leaning, and which has the yet unsettled Transnistria conflict," Dodon emphasized.