Lukashenko cautions against ploys to ‘flex muscles’ at Belarus’ western borders

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Belarusian authorities are ready for straightforward and equal dialogue, and cooperation with any state, but Belarus would be able to respond to anyone, who tries to "flex their muscles" at its western borders, President Alexander Lukashenko said, according to BelTA .

"We have no desire for war. We do not have such goal. We are a military people, so we know the price of peace, but we won’t drop to our knees. We cannot do, what they want us to. We’ll defend ourselves, our families, and our children," Lukashenko vowed at a military graduation ceremony.

According to Lukashenko, Minsk is ready to provide a response to any forces that try to "flex their muscles on the western borders of the country".

"The Belarusian Army is mobile, rather well-equipped, and is able to counter modern challenges and threats. At the very least, we can inflict intolerable harm to our enemy. Even our opponents acknowledge that we have one of the strongest armies in the region," he explained.

Lukashenko pointed out that NATO is constantly reinforcing its offensive potential. "A series of NATO military exercises keeps taking place in the direct proximity of [the Belarusian] border. Their rapid response forces are being beefed up, and reconnaissance activities are actively in progress. A terror attack on Belarus has begun," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian leader believes, modern wars begin not with direct aggression from the outside, but by "destroying the minds" of its citizenry. "It will begin with sowing chaos in our country, and then, if necessary, foreign troops will move in. This is the core of our national security concept," Lukashenko noted.