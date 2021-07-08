Suspected killers of Haitian president detained - secretary of state

HAVANA, July 8. /TASS/. Suspected murderers of Haitian President Jovenel Moise have been detained by the Haitian police, Haiti’s Secretary of State for Communication Frantz Exantus said on Wednesday.

"Suspected murderers of President Jovenel Moise were detained by the national police at about 18:00 (01:00 a.m. Moscow time) today. More detailed information will follow," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was deadly wounded in an attack of an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. His wife Martine Moise was also wounded and taken to hospiyal. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph has called on the nation to stay calm and pledged that the situation was under control. A martial law has been declared in the country for a period of 15 days.