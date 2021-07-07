Estonia to expel Russian diplomat in reciprocal move

TALLINN, July 7. /TASS/. Estonian Foreign Ministry will expel a Russian diplomat in response to Moscow’s declaration of Estonian Consul in St. Petersburg Mart Latte persona non grata, Estonian Foreign Ministry spokesman Aair Lemmik announced Wednesday.

"The usual practice of international relations is to provide a symmetrical response to an expulsion of a diplomat," he said in an interview.

He explained that a Russian diplomat would have to leave the country but did not provide any further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that Mart Latte must leave Russia within 48 hours.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) press service told TASS that FSB officers apprehended Latte in the act while he was receiving classified information from a Russian citizen. The intelligence service underscored that "such actions are incompatible with the diplomatic status and are deliberately hostile in nature towards the Russian Federation."

The foreign diplomat was subjected to measures in accordance with international law, the press service said.

Estonian Foreign Ministry stated that it considers the apprehension a provocation.