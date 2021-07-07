Haiti urges UN to hold Security Council meeting, investigate president’s assassination

HAVANA, July 7. /TASS/. Acting Prime Minister of Haiti Claude Joseph called on the UN to hold a Security Council meeting on the situation in the country as soon as possible, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Joseph asked "the international community to commence the investigation of the assassination" and asked "the UN to organize a Security Council meeting."

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during a midnight attack on his residence Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded and hospitalized, where she later died.

The government declared martial law in the country. Joseph urged the population to remain calm, assuring that the "security situation in the country remains under control of that Haiti National Police and Armed Forces."