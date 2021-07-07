Damascus delegation meets with UN special envoy for Syria in Nur-Sultan — agency

BEIRUT, July 7. /TASS/. A delegation from the Syrian Arab Republic headed by Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Susan has met with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on Wednesday in Nur-Sultan, the SANA news agency informed.

According to the agency, the sides discussed the development of the situation in Syria. During the talks, the Syrian diplomat "stressed the necessity to raise the voice loudly regarding the violations committed by the two Turkish and US occupation forces against the Syrian people," with regard to "supporting the terrorists and the affiliated groups or stealing the natural resources and potentials of the Syrian people."

The sides also discussed the Syrian political process, where Susan reaffirmed Damascus’ commitment to peaceful regulation. For his part, Pedersen expressed his intention to continue the preparations for the sixth round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee sessions in Geneva.

On July 7-8, an international meeting on Syria in the Astana format with the participation of its guarantor states (Iran, Russia, and Turkey), the Syrian government, and the Syrian armed opposition is held in Nur-Sultan. The parties are discussing the situation in Syria, international humanitarian support to this country, and the prospects of resuming the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, as well as measures of strengthening trust, including prisoner swaps, the release of hostages, and the search for missing persons.